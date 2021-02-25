From Magnus Eze, Enugu

the Association of South-East Town Unions (ASETU) has declared the Igbo need to be more united now than ever following the existential threats staring them in the face.

The group said the exigencies of the moment in Nigeria called for quick resolution of the leadership impasse that trailed the recent election of the apex Igbo body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

ASETU National President, Emeka Diwe, and National Secretary, Gideon Adikwuru, in a statement, said the feud was caused by obvious flaws and discontent that attended the last Ohanaeze election

The group, however, urged that in the interest of peace and safety of the Igbo nation, all stakeholders must close ranks and pursue peace.

“The 2021 election of Ohanaeze fell short of the expectations of the vast majority of Ndigbo in this critical moment in time. The complaints that the electoral process was neither open nor participatory are not unfounded. It is also claimed that the process violated the constitution of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. Even the constitutional provision that, ‘the town unions are the building blocks of Ohanaeze’ was not observed, as the vast majority of town unions reported that they were not carried along in the process.

“The shortcomings of the election are undeniable. However, in the interest of the Igbo nation and in recognition of the existential threats which our people now face and urgently need to address, we appeal to everyone and all aggrieved parties to sheathe their swords and come together to fashion out a way forward.”

The body of town unions, therefore, offered to be involved in any efforts that would lead to the peaceful resolution of the issue.

“We cannot throw away the baby with the bathwater. It will amount to indelible abomination to the entire Igbo race.”

if we allow our collective masquerade (Ijele) to fall to the ground. The way forward has to be inclusive and handled by men and women of integrity”.