From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Igbo Socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday declared its support for the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, for sustaining the Amotekun corps.

It also urged the Osun State Governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, to consider Igbo as part of his cabinet.

The group noted that its members have been progressive partners wherever they reside and do business, including Osun, promising to support the administration of Adeleke as they have done with past governments.

A communique signed by the Southwest president of the group, Chief Mattew Nwakwo, after the regional meeting held at Eze Gilbert Achi palace in Ilesa, Osun, congratulated Adeleke on his victory in the July 16 governorship election and the new governor of Ekiti State, promised to support him by ensuring regular payment of their taxes.

According to the group, the Amotekun corps had helped in reducing criminalities in no small way.

“Ohanaeze South West urges the incoming governor of Osun State, his Excellency, Sen. Nurudeen Ademola Jackson Adeleke to include the Igbos in his government as they have always been progressive partners wherever they reside and do business.

“Ohanaeze South West appreciates the governors of the southwest on their efforts in curbing criminality, banditry and touting which has enhanced a serene atmosphere for the Igbos and residents to do their businesses especially the Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on his efforts in nipping in the bud the incessant illegal taxes/extortion by residents in Lagos State, especially in Alaba International Market.

“Special thanks go to the Chairman of the South West Governor’s Forum, His Excellency, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, the Governor of Ondo State and all other South West Governors for sustaining and encouraging the activities of Amotekun Corps in the South West region which has drastically reduced the rate of crime and criminality in the region.”

Speaking with our correspondent, the Deputy President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Pastor John Dike, disclosed that Adeleke is their son and they are ready to give him the necessary support to succeed.