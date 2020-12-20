APEX Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has asked the Federal Government to remove the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) from the list of organisations it has proscribed.

It said no activity of IPOB had qualified it for the tag compared to the activities of terrorist groups in the North and those of killer herdsmen.

President of Ohanaeze in Anambra State, Chief Damian Afam Okeke-Ogene, made the demand while fielding questions from newsmen in Awka, the state capital shortly after the state executive committee meeting where he received unalloyed support to contest for any national office zoned to the state in the January 2021 Ohanaeze Ndigbo poll.