Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The call by the National Assembly for the removal of service chiefs received a boost with the apex Igbo cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, declaring full support for the lawmakers.

In supporting the call, Ohanaeze Ndigbo stated that the continued retention of the current service chiefs was becoming a national and international embarrassment to the nation.

President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, in a statement by his spokesperson, Chief Emeka Attamah, yesterday, described the response by the presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, as “unacceptable and an insult to Nigerians who are receiving the brunt of the attacks and killings.” Nwodo wondered why the Federal Government had refused to save the nation from undeserved calamity.

Questioning what was special about the current service chiefs that made them indispensable, the Ohanaeze chief noted that it was unconstitutional to keep a worker in service long after he was due for retirement. Nwodo observed that the continued retention of the service chiefs went against the grain of military service, which according to him, breeds bad blood among the officers whose careers were stunted by the action.

He said it was not surprising that there were “overt dissensions in the military with soldiers resigning in their numbers due to dissatisfaction and disaffection, coupled with the alleged corruption in the force.”

Reacting to the recent killing of Nigerian Army officers and soldiers by bandits in Katsina and five aid workers by Boko Haram, Nwodo, regretted that innocent lives of young Nigerian men and women and even foreigners were being wasted daily due to the refusal of the Federal Government to do the needful.