From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation Ohanaeze Ndigbo has declared full support for all forms of non-violent agitations geared towards registering the persistent marginalisation of the zone in the affairs of the country.

This is just as the group insisted that the next president of the country in 2023 must come from the South East zone.

President of Ohanaeze in Ebonyi State Dr Peter Mbam, who stated this on Monday during a press conference in Abakaliki, urged other geopolitical zones to support the South East, insisting that 2023 will be the turn of the zone.

He lamented the marginalisation of the zone by leading political parties during their presidential primaries and called for a fair and equitable Nigeria.

He however dismissed questions as to whether the group will support agitations to divide the nation, stressing that Ohanaeze believes in one united and peaceful Nigeria.

He said “Presently, Ohanaeze does not give momentum to leaving Nigeria. However, we stand with all agitations against the marginalisation of Ndigbo in Nigeria.

“We believe in Nigeria, where all people and groups are treated with justice, equity and fair play. And in our doing this, Ohanaeze’s approach is diplomacy and dialogue, not violence or banditry. Ohanaeze therefore strongly supports that the next president of Nigeria in 2023 should come from the South East, as a matter of fairness and urges other components of the country to agree.”