Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday, alleged that herdsmen have been licenced to mindlessly kill innocent people without being arrested and prosecuted.

It also accused the federal government of running ethnic-controlled armed forces that were bent of satisfying the desire for ethnic hegemony.

Reacting to the recent launch of Operation Amotekun; a regional security outfit by the South West; President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, descried the action as laudable.

In a statement by Special Adviser on Media to President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emeka Attamah, Nwodo said federating units in any federation have the right to control their domestic security.

Ohanaeze stated: “Our Army and Air Force are commanded by officers who should have retired according to establishment laws. In law, they are functus officio. The violation of our extant laws in this regard is simply to satisfy a desire for ethnic hegemony. To do this, their more competent seniors are retired not minding the huge resources the nation invested in their training. Posting, promotion, arrest, prosecution of offenders are carried out with an ethnic mind set. Ethnic cleansing appears to influence premature retirements. If you are a Fulani herdsman, you have a license to kill and escape arrest. Our troops fighting Boko Haram have low morale and motivation.

“In the South East, mere traveling on the highway attracts an illegal tax to law enforcement agencies, sometimes carrying POS machines to exploit cashless travellers who are forced to make transfers to private accounts. Who can resign his private security to this kind of arrangement?

“Can you run a federation where the federating units cannot control their domestic security? If a President, in violation of our immigration laws and extant treaties governing the movement of persons in our sub region and continent; orders all Africans, including Boko Haram recruits, to come freely into our country without screening, won’t you be scared that everywhere is now a war front? What about the 12 million children out of school and the over 60 million unemployed youths waiting to vent their anger on all of us?

“I salute the South West governors. Nobody needs to tell any Nigerian today that your security is in your own hands!”