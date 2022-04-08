The youth wing of apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has cautioned the Enugu State chapter of the group to stop delving into the murky waters of politics.

The reaction was apparently in reaction to Ohanaeze, Enugu State chapter’s recent partisan stand on the zoning of political positions in the state. President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths Worldwide, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, in statement, yesterday, said Ohanaeze should support the aspiration of every Igbo man and not take sides.

“We have noted with deep concern the attempt by the Ohanaeze in Enugu State to frustrate the political ambition of some Igbo men and women in the state, based on the flimsy excuse of zoning. It is so bizarre that Ohanaeze, an apolitical group, could go as far as some asking bonafide Ndigbo not to run for an election merely because of a controversial zoning arrangement.

“We want to make it clear that Ohanaeze belongs to all Igbo men and women and would never be a party to killing the ambition of any one of them. We made this declaration based on our findings, to such an extent that the proponents of the said zoning are not total in their stand.”

He said every interested Igbo politician should be allowed to vie for any position of their choice, stressing that “Ohanaeze should not constitute itself as a dream killer, rather it should play the role of a father, which it is.”