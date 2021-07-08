The Deputy President Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos, Chief Vitus Uzoh has commended Southern Nigeria’s governors over their recent stand on key national issues which includes rotational presidency, ban on open grazing, security among others.

In a Communique Issued at the conclusion of the meeting of the Governors of Southern Nigeria at the Lagos State Government House Ikeja Lagos recently, the Southern Governors Forum had reviewed the situation in the country and focused on the current security situation, constitutional amendment and Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB)

In a statement, Chief Uzoh said the move will make the various geopolitical zones that made up Nigeria to know that the country belongs to all and as such will make policies that would give all the federating units sense of belongings.

On rotational presidency, the Imo State-born chieftain said with other geopolitical zones haven had their slots, it was time the South especially the south east had their turn. he said such collective bargaining by the governor will make policy makers to see the need told to do the right thing.

on the issue of security, Chief Uzoh said even though normalcy was gradually returning to the south east, he condemns the continuous kidnapping of innocent students in Kaduna state. He called on the Federal Government to urgently address this problem before it spins out of control.

While responding to issue of open grazing, Chief Uzoh call on the FG to adopt modern ranching. He said this method of animal husbandry would end the frequent famer/header clashes in the country.

On the Voters registration/validation exercise which comenced last Monday, Chief Uzoh urges Nigerians and especially Ndigbo from 18 years upwards to take full advantage of the exercise to update their records. He added that if marginalisation is to end, Ndigbo must top marginalizing themselves by engaging in civic responsibility that would enable them exercise their franchise in the future.

