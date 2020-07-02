David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

An Ohanaeze Ndigbo chieftain in Anambra State, Rommy Ezeonwuka, has described an attempt to form a splinter group as a coup against Igbo unity.

Ezeonwuka, who spoke at Oba in Idemili South Local Government Area, commended the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) for deregistering the splinter group.

He said those who planned the coup deserved to be punished for engaging in what he called an insult to Ndigbo.

“It is an insult to Igbo nation for those people to have tried to form a parallel group even to the extent of registering it under the name of Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly. What an insult! Do they think that Ohanaeze is a business enterprise?

“What they did is capable of destabilising the Igbo but they misfired. Ndigbo should discountenance that. We need to be united to fight our common cause because, united we stand, but divided we fall. We know Nnia Nwodo as the leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, no more, no less,” Ezeonwuka said.

A new group, under the aegis of Ohaneze Ndigbo General Assembly, led by Basil Onuorah, announced its arrival some days ago to fight Igbo’s cause in a more pragmatic approach. But the Nnia Nwodo-led Ohanaeze Ndigbo said it would not happen.