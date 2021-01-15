The deputy president, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State, Chief Vitus C. Uzoh, has described the emergence of Amb. George Obiozor as President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo as a blessing to the Igbo race.

In a statement the Imo State, the Obodoukwu chieftain said, with the rich experience of Obiozor, an astute and accomplished diplomat with over three decades in international diplomacy, Ndigbo at home and Diaspora stand to gain a lot from him.

While calling on Ndigbo to give him their support, Chief Uzoh said Obiozor was taking over from Chief Nnia Nwodo at the most challenging period in the history of Ndigbo.

In setting the agenda for the new Ohanaeze PG, Chief Uzoh urged him to always put the affairs of Ndigbo on the front burner. Again, he tasked Obiozor to be focused and ignore talk that may be coming from detractors bent on pulling him down.

Furthermore, Chief Uzoh said Obiozor, having won the election, should reach out to those who lost the election and thus become father to all.

On the issue of marginalisation, which has seen Ndigbo lagging behind in virtually all sectors of Nigeria’s governance, Chief Uzoh urged the PG to hit the ground running by coming out with action plans with which he would engage the Federal Government and other ethnic nationalities with the ultimate goal of reversing the ugly trend.