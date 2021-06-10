Miffed by insecurity that is gradually turning Imo State and other southeastern states into killing fields, the Deputy President Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State, Chief Vitus Uzoh, has called on the South East governors and the Federal Government to find solutions to the evil inferno raging in the region.

According to the Imo State-born chieftain, Imo used to be peaceful with a lot of hospitality industries and destination for fun seekers, but following the advent of unknown gunmen and drafting of the military to fish them out, the state has become nightmare to most of its inhabitants.

On the implications of this development, Chief Uzoh said day- to-day activities has been affected as most investors now keep away from the state.

Speaking on the killings going on in his state, Imo, the Ohanaeze chieftain expresses fear that it was fast turning the area to ghost city. “Our youths no longer goes to farm for fear of being tagged IPOB while our women and the elderly are too scared to go about their daily activities because of fear of the unknown. With the twitter tweet of Mr President, and militarisation of the area, no one is sure of what would happen in the next hours’”, he said.

On what the South East governors should do, Chief Uzoh urges them to convoke stakeholders meeting comprising the youths, PG of various communities, retired servicemen and serving security experts so that together they can proffer solutions to the mayhems.

Going down memory lane, the Onwa Obodoukwu recalled that genocide in Rwanda started with inter ethnic squables like we are experiencing today and gradually before the international community could wake up from their slumber, millions of Tutsi and Hutu have been killed in cold blood.

Chief Uzoh reminded all that having gone through bitter Civil war that cost millions of lives, another war would not do anyone good, hence, all hands must be on deck to return peace to the land.