From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has commended former President Olusegun Obasanjo for his insistence for the South-East to produce the next president of the country in 2023. Ohanaeze in a statement by its National publicity Secretary, Chief Alex Ogbonnia while felicitating with Obasanjo on his 85th birthday, noted that his administration gave opportunities to some prominent Igbo sons and daughters today. It was such a competence driven administration that harvested the robust intellect of notable Igbo sons and daughters, such as Professor George Obiozor, Professor Dora Akunyili, Dr Mrs. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Dr. Mrs Oby Ezekwesili, Professor Osita Ogbu, Frank Nweke Jr, Professor Charles Soludo, Arc. Ferdinand Agu, Ojo Maduekwe among others.

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo expresses immense gratitude to Obasanjo for standing on the path of justice, equity and fair play in favour of an Igbo for the president of Nigeria come 2023.

