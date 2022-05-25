From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has sympathised with the North, particularly the families of the Adamawa pregnant woman and her kids who were killed in Isulo Orumba Local government area of Anambra State.

A statement issued by the Secretary-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, however blamed the State governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo as the Chief security of officer of the State for the rising insecurity in the State.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“We condemned in strong terms the barbaric acts of violence and killing of the Adamawa pregnant woman and her kids, it is not in the character of Ndigbo to indulge in such desecration and sacrilege, those behind these carnages are criminals and must be made to face the consequences of their actions with stiff penalties through death.

“We are shocked at how the Anambra Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo is not defending the oath of office, he took as the chief security officer of the state to protect the lives and property of citizens of Anambra State.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“If there is anybody to be blamed for the senseless killings in the state, Governor Chukwuma Soludo should be held accountable for the actions of these criminals, this is not time to shift blames because the bucks stops at the Governor’s table, he should arrest the insecurity challenges confronting the people of Anambra state.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

“We are aware of the fact that criminal elements have hijacked the violent agitation and turned it into a killing spree.

“North should accept our condolences, especially ACF and Arewa youths, we recommend the castration of those criminals ravaging the southeast, security is local, Ohanaeze is ready to partner with the government and people of Anambra to end this madness, this is

the best time for action and not to make bogus speeches and take pictures in DSS facilities”. The statement said.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .