The National leadership of the Apex Igbo social-cultural Organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has sent a congratulatory message to the newly elected President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo UK and Ireland, Chief Lady Aqueen Ibeto.

Stepping into the culturally reserved enclave of men, Aqueen Ibeto made history, became the very first Igbo woman to be entrusted with the exulted office of Ohanaeze President anywhere in the world.

Chief Lady Aqueen Ibeto came into prominence with her election as the deputy President of Ohanaeze UK, representing Enugu State in 2018.

She founded Adaure Women, a non-governmental organization and was the first Vice President of Igbo communities in the UK.

Lady Aqueen Ibeto had performed creditably as the Deputy to the outgoing President from Ebonyi State.

In the build-up to the election, she emerged as the consensus candidate for Enugu State which takes over from Ebonyi State in conformity with the National Ohanaeze Ndigbo constitutional zoning formula.

Though, some candidates latter disagreed with the consensus arrangement by entering into the contest with her, but she was overwhelmingly voted for.

While addressing newsmen, the highly elated Lady Aqueen in an emotional laden voice, attributed the victory to God alone. “I have lived and dedicated my life to the service of God and humanity; today I behold the reward of hard work and dedication. This development has further ignited my passion as a servant leader”.

She expressed gratitude to all who made her victory possible. She saluted the courage of the out-going President of Ohanaeze Uk and Ireland, Dr Nnana Igwe and his executives, Enugu State Elders in the UK and N Ireland and committee of Ndigbo in the UK.

The Ohanaeze congratulatory massage was signed by Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, the National publicity Secretary and it reads;

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo has followed with keen interest and admiration, your track record of accomplishments, stellar background and pedigree, character, comeliness, integrity and deep sense of commitment to the Igbo affairs. We hope that your enviable wealth of experience will be brought to bear in the discharge of your function as the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo UK and N. Ireland. The office of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide will always accord you all the support and cooperation while your tenure ends”.

This special recognition by the National headquarters of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide has put to rest some discordant voices that are not comfortable with the emergence of woman as Ohanaeze President.

Chief Lady Aqueen also promised to run an open and all inclusive leadership.

