A parallel Imeobi of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has picked Chief Richard Ozubu as chairman of a 21-man electoral committee with a mandate to organize and conduct the body’s 2021 general election scheduled to hold this month.

The embattled Secretary-General of the apex Igbo group, Chief Uche Okwukwu, who made this known in a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting held in Owerri, Imo State, insisted that the Chief Garri Igariwey election committee set up during an Imeobi convened by Chief Nnia Nwodo-led Ohanaeze was null and void.

According to him: “Unauthorized people not mandated by the Ohanaeze Constitution have hijacked the electoral process for the purpose of imposing their preferred President General.