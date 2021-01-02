From Jude Chinedu, Enugu
A parallel Imeobi of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has picked Chief Richard Ozubu as chairman of a 21-man electoral committee with a mandate to organize and conduct the body’s 2021 general election scheduled to hold this month.
The embattled Secretary-General of the apex Igbo group, Chief Uche Okwukwu, who made this known in a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting held in Owerri, Imo State, insisted that the Chief Garri Igariwey election committee set up during an Imeobi convened by Chief Nnia Nwodo-led Ohanaeze was null and void.
According to him: “Unauthorized people not mandated by the Ohanaeze Constitution have hijacked the electoral process for the purpose of imposing their preferred President General.
“Imposition of candidate for President General is illegal, undemocratic and unacceptable. The electoral time- table, as pursued by the illegal Nwodo-led Ohanaeze, is deliberately delayed to rob candidates any chance of campaigning before delegates.
“The same electoral process is deliberately implemented in breach of COVID-19 protocols. Diasporan delegates, for instance, cannot come home to vote on account of the lockdown.”
He however said his own faction’s electoral committee would be chaired by Prince Richard Ozubu with Dr. Promise Okoro as Secretary. “The committee is mandated to draw up the electoral guideline and determine the fees to be paid by contestants. It is to determine the date and venue of the election in line with the popular will of the people.
“The Imeobi congratulates all Igbo governors for ensuring that their states are peaceful. The Imeobi calls on the Federal Government to take all practical steps to halt the killings in the country, particularly in the north.
“The Imeobi calls on Igbo governors to take practical steps to boost food production in response to the COVID-19 challenge. The Imeobi declares all purported past Imeobi, NEC or General Assembly meetings, which were not called by the Secretary General, as illegal. The Imeobi calls on all parties to respect the constitution of Ohanaeze Ndigbo”.
