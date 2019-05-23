Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

There is indication that the sit-at-home ordered by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on May 30 may flop as the date clashes with the cultural day of Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC).

OYC, the youth wing of the Igbo apex socio-cultural organisation, yesterday, adopted May 30 as Igbo political cultural day.

In a statement issued in Owerri by the National President, Igboayaka .O. Igboayaka and the National Publicity Secretary, Chinonso Alozie, the group said it would be a day to discuss the economic development of the Igbo nation as well to call on Igbo, home and abroad, to work towards the empowerment of Igboland.

“May 30 should not only be seen as a sit-at-home order in honour of Biafran fallen heroes, who died during the Nigeria-Biafra civil war, but a day set aside to have lectures, creative discussions to continuously design a possible way for economic development of Igbo land.

“Ohanaeze Youth Council, is hereby calling on Igbo governors to adopt the May 30 as a political culture of Ndigbo.

“OYC, is also calling on senators, House of Representatives members of Igbo extraction as well as the state Houses of Assembly, to join in the movement to domicile May 30 as a political cultural festival of Ala Igbo, in order to economically enrich Ala Igbo.

“We accept that henceforth, Igbo, the largest African race with 48.9 per cent of the Nigeria population therefore, accept and adopt May 30, as the political cultural day in Igbo land. May 30 should be seen as a meeting point of all Igbo, both home and abroad to discuss fundamental issues for a wider economic empowerment of our people.