Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri There is a clear indication that the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) scheduled for May 30 may be a huge flop as the date clashes with the cultural day of the youth wing of the Igbo apex socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC). OYC adopted May 30 as Igbo political cultural day. This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen in Owerri, and signed by the National President of OYC, Igboayaka .O. Igboayaka and the National Publicity Secretary, Chinonso Alozie. According to them, it would be a day to discuss the economic development of the Igbo nation as well to call on the Igbo both home and abroad to work towards the empowerment of Igboland. The release stated: "That May 30 should not only be seen as sit-at-home order, in honour of Biafran fallen heroes who died during the Nigeria-Biafra civil war, but a day set aside to have lectures, creative discussions to continuously design a possible way for economic development of Igboland. "Ohanaeze Youth Council is hereby calling on Igbo governors to adopt May 30 as a political culture of Ndigbo. "OYC is also calling on senators, House of Representatives members of Igbo extraction as well as the state Houses of Assembly, to join in the movement to domicile May 30 as a political-cultural festival of AlaIgbo, in order to economically enrich AlaIgbo. "We, the OYC, accept that hence Ndigbo are the largest African race with the total population strength of 48.9% of the Nigeria population therefore, accept and adopted the May 30, as the political cultural Day in Igboland. "May 30 should be seen as a meeting point of all Igbo both home and abroad to discuss fundamental issues for wider economic empowerment of our people. "OYC is using this opportunity to call on the Igbo technocrats outside Igboland to use May 30 to locate home and offer their professional services to the development of Igboland and to identify the bane of South East development with a view to ending the plethora of challenges facing our people." Meanwhile, the youth body has demanded an unreserved apology from the Federal government over the massacre of over 1,000 innocent youths in Asaba during the civil war. "Finally, we seize this opportunity to demand an unreserved apology from the Federal government for the reported massacre of 1,000 innocent youths at Ogbe-Osowa Square in Asaba, during the civil war," the statement concludes.