Ohanaeze Ndigbo has called on the Chairman of South East Governors Forum (SGF), David Umahi, to convene an emergency meeting of Igbo leaders for the purpose of addressing the legitimacy crisis in the zone as it relates to Anambra election and the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, on Wednesday, Ohanaeze said the meeting would resolve the crisis of confidence currently witnessed in the region and to ensure that Anambra election holds.

The statement reads: “The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide pleads with the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to reconsider the 7 days’ sit-at-home order in the South East of Nigeria from November 5 to November 11. This is to enable the governorship election for Anambra State scheduled for November 6 to hold.

“It is important to note that Anambra State is the economic live wire of the South East with an impressive steady growth trajectory. For instance, Anambra State showcases the best rural road network and rural community development in the South East if not in the entire Nigeria. Anambra is home to the greatest number of small, medium and large scale industries in the South East. Most recently, Anambra has added a cargo airport to its resource base. Above all, Onitsha is the largest market in West Africa.

“The implication of the above illustration is that Anambra State is the melting pot of Igbo traders and artisans. It stands to reason that Anambra is the big Iroko tree that provides a shade for most Igbo. Apart from the shade, it also hosts the numerous birds that perch on the branches. Therefore any harm to the Iroko tree will create untold disastrous chain reactions and catastrophe for the Igbo.

“While pleading with the IPOB to rescind the lock down plan, Ohanaeze Ndigbo requests the Chairman, South East Governors Forum and the Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, to convene an emergency meeting of Igbo stakeholders and the youth leaders for the purpose of addressing the legitimacy crisis in the South East, especially as it relates to Anambra State election and the political solution for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“It is important to point out that one of the causes of the crisis of confidence in the South East is because of the yawning gap between the youths and indeed the masses, on one side and the political leaders on the other. Therefore, the leadership of the various youth groups should not be excluded in any meeting aimed at resolving the current crises in Igbo land. In other words, the youths want to be fully convinced of our commitment to their plight.

