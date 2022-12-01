From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has disavowed Okechukwu Isiguzoro who it alleges has been parading himself as the Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide.

The apex Igbo organisation has cautioned two other individuals, Chidi Ibe and Uche Ojukwu from Imo and Rivers States, respectively, to stop parading themselves as officials of Ohanaeze.

Ohanaeze has therefore informed the Igbo nation and Nigerians in general that any statement credited to Isinguzoro and the other two individuals did not emanate from it.

These were made known in Umuahia by Okey Emuchay, the Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide during a press briefing on the alleged conduct of Isinguzoro and two other persons.

Emuchay said the only authentic apex voice of the Igbo nation is the one led by Prof George Obiozor from Imo State as the President-General, Okey Emuchay, the Secretary general from Abia State and other executives from the seven States of Imo, Abia, Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi, Delta and Rivers States.

He added that Prof Obiozor-led Ohanaeze was duly elected on January 10, 2021, in a transparent election that took place in Owerri, with notable sons and daughters of Abians and those from other States that make up Ohanaeze, in attendance.

Emuchay regretted that three weeks after their election, Isiguzoro and the two other individuals organized a press briefing where they laid claims to being the leaders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide.

He added that the individuals did not stop at that as they have continued to move around the nation, claiming to be speaking and representing the Igbo.

Emuchay who recalled that Isiguzoro was a delegate at Owerri during the January 2021 Ohanaeze Ndigbo election, where he cast votes, wondered how the same man who was a delegate in the election that produced Prof Obiozor, would turn around to mislead the people with false claims and unauthorised statements.

He made it clear there was no faction in the Ohanaeze Ndigbo leadership, stressing that positions in the body are won through election, not appointment.

The scribe lamented that despite every advice and appeal made to Isiguzoro and two other persons to desist from their conduct, they have continued in their activities.