By Chukwudi Nweje

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has lashed out at a group, Igbo Speaking Community Lagos, over its call on national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Lagos governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to contest the presidency in 2023.

National Publicity Secretary of the apex Igbo organisation, Alex Ogbonnia, in a statement, yesterday, described members of the Igbo speaking community Lagos as working for their selfish interests saying the quest for a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction remains non-negotiable.

Ogbonnia urged politicians to respect the principle of zoning between the geo-political zones of the country.

“The principle of zoning between the various components of the constituent units was a major element in the rotation of power between the north and south. This agreement was reached at the onset of the present cycle of the Nigerian democracy. Nigerians adopted a rotation of presidency between the Northern and the Southern parts of the country. Every Nigerian patriot knows that 2023 is the turn of Igbo to produce the president for the Federal Republic of Nigeria. As it stands, Igbo have lent supports to Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Dr. Goodluck Jonathan from the South West and South South respectively. In 2023, the presidency should rotate to the south, and by all standard of zoning, conscience and political arithmetic, it is the turn of the South East. Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide led by Prof. George Obiozor is highly committed to the realisation of a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction in 2023. Therefore, a great doubt is placed on the authenticity and credibility of an Igbo that pledges the wrath that goes after renegades who work against the Igbo spirit.”