From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Council of Elders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has showed solidarity and support for embattled former senate President and his wife, Ike Ekweremadu presently facing trials in a London court for alleged organ harvesting.

In a letter conveyed to the senate President,Ahmed Lawan by chairman of the Ohanaeze elders council,chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu on Wednesday, the elders expressed its profound thanks to the senate and House of Representatives for their show of concern to the travails of Ekweremadu and his wife.

The elders who said the report of Ekweremadu came to them as a shock however expressed optimism that the storm will pass away and the lawmaker and his wife would be vindicated.

“By the grace of God ,the true story is emerging and our son and his wife are passing through one of those storms of life which a times confront all mortal beings . We do not have any doubt whatsoever that the truth will emerge and our son and his wife will be vindicated .

” We are however ,happy and profoundly appreciative of your solidarity(Lawan) to your dear colleague and friend during this trying period”. Iwuanyanwu said.

Meanwhile, the elders have also mandated the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, professor George Obiozor to ensure the Igbo apex body has a legal representation at the London trial.

“For avoidance of doubt ,Ohanaeze Ndigbo is determined to defend and protect any honest and patriotic citizen whose right and freedom is being unduly trampled anywhere in the world .

” The council of elders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has therefore requested the President General,George Obiozor to ensure that Ohanaeze Ndigbo has a legal representation at the London trial”. Iwuanyanwu said.