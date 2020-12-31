From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Ohanaeze electoral committee 2020 has released guidelines for elections into the national, state and local government branches of the apex Igbo body.

A timetable by the committee Chairman, Gary Enwo-Igariwey, also indicated that the national election would hold in Owerri, the Imo State capital on Sunday, January 10, 2021.

The 50-man electoral body, approved at an emergency meeting of Imeobi Ohanaeze in Enugu on Sunday, December 20, which has Goddy Okafor as deputy chairman and Ferdinand Agu as secretary, was inaugurated on Tuesday by Ohanaeze President General, Nnia Nwodo.

According to the timetable, local government elections will take place in all the local government areas of the states concerned on January 6, 2021; while that of state offices is slated for January 8, in all the states of the South East, Rivers and Delta.

The committee said every Igbo adult, male or female, was eligible to contest but explained that no candidate was allowed to run for two consecutive terms in the same office in the state or national executive committees.

“All the offices are to be contested for. It is to be assumed that all contestants must have completed and submitted approved nomination forms and have been cleared by the screening sub-committee before the elections.

“All eligible groups shall submit list of their delegates for screening 48 hours before the commencement of elections,” adding that other necessary information regarding delegates from all groups shall be released as soon as the electoral committee resolved on them.