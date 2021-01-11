From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has congratulated newly-elected President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Professor George Obiozor, the Secretary-General, Ambassador Okey Emuchay, and other members of the executive of the Igbo lobby organisation on their election victories.

Governor Ikpeazu described Professor Obiozor’s election as a ‘watershed’ in Igboland judging from the overwhelming support he enjoyed at the election.

‘Professor Obiozor’s election comes at a time when the Igbo are in a desperate search for consistent strong leadership which will galvanise us into a solid voice in national affairs.

‘Professor Obiozor’s pedigree is unquestionable and his records unassailable. His reach is wide and his integrity solid. I am confident that with his long years of experience in public service, especially his expertise in managing the challenges inherent in complex diplomatic relations, Professor Obiozor is well suited for the challenges that face the Igbo in a united Nigeria,’ the Abia governor stated.

Governor Ikpeazu urged the new Secretary-General of the organisation, an Abian, to be a good ambassador of the state at the organization.

The governor assured the new leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo of the continued support of the people and Government of Abia State in their assignment and thanked the previous President-General, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, for his services to the Igbo people.