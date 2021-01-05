From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The national president of Ohanaeze Youth Council(OYC), Comrade Igboyaka Igboyaka ,has acussed the outgoing President-General of the parent body, Chief Nnia Nwodo of allegedly being behind the crisis rocking the organization because of his Vice Presidential ambition.

He also alleged that the outgoing President- General is desperate to sale the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization to the south east governors as a result his “greed and political desperation”.

Comrade Igboyaka Igboyaka who made the allegation at a press conference yesterday in Owerri, Imo state capital, pointed out that the out going President – General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo is gambling with the upcoming for the leadership of the organization and that he has tinted the little reputation he had in the past.

The OYC pointed out that he was the first President – General of the organization that has wilfully contravened the constitutional provisions of the Organization namely are Article 11, Article 10, Article 14 and Article 21.

“According to him, “The poor leadership, greed and ego of Nwodo led him not to reconcile with Bar. Uche Okwukwu the Secretary General of the organization whom Nwodo and his PDP cliques in Ohanaeze came against him when he(Uche Okwukwu) rejected the endorsement of Atiku Abubakar as the consensus presidential candidate of Ndigbo,” He stated.

Igboayaka also recalled that Chief Nwodo’s plans was to sell Ohanaeze Ndigbo to PDP cliques in exchange of his vice presidential ambition; a counter ambition to Igbo’s agitation to produce the next president of Nigeria.

He further alleged that, “Nnia Nwodo is an agent of the northern political oligarchy to split Ohanaeze Ndigbo and tactically install PDP-preferred choice candidate to replace him,” Igboayaka revealed.

OYC president also noted that the Ime-Obi meeting summoned by Okwukwu on 31st Dec. 2020 was a child of necessity in line with Article 11, paragraph 8 and page 14 of the Ohanaeze Constitution, adding that in the eyes of the law, the reconvened Ime-Obi meeting that produced Hon. Richard Ozobu-led Electoral Committee was legitimate.

He therefore, called upon all patriots of Igbo origin to rise up and stop Nwodo and his cliques of political maradonas from sinking the noble socio-cultural organization of Ndigbo or face massive civil disobedience from Igbo youths.

“I, therefore, implore the security agents to be at alert and watch Nnia Nwodo as he plans to create indigenous political crisis in Igbo land,” he concluded.