From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Aspirants for the post of president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo would on Sunday unveil their agenda ahead of the general election slated for January next year.

A coalition of Igbo organisations across the globe has concluded arrangements to host a town hall meeting/interactive session between the PG aspirants and Igbo people living in various parts of the world.

The virtual interactive session which will hold via Zoom, Daily Sun gathered, has signed up Prof. George Obiozor, Prof Chidi Osuagwu, Dr Joe Nwaorgu, Dr Chris Asoluka, and Chief Goddy Uwazurike.

according to Ohanaeze constitution, it is the turn of Imo State to lead organisation.

Austin Okeke and Gideon Adikwuru, who represent the Coalition of Igbo Organisations, said in a statement the challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic had necessitated the use of the virtual platform to hold such a crucial session for Igbo across the world.

They said: “Zoom provides us an alternative to reach out to Igbo across the globe. With the online meeting, Ndigbo in the diaspora and in Nigeria will be able to connect to hear directly from these aspirants.”