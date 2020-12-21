FromGeoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

One of the top contenders for the Ohanaeze Ndigbo President General position, Prof. George Obiozor is up again on his feet after slumping at the Imeobi meeting of the organisation Sunday afternoon.

His quick recovery from what was said to be exhaustion has brought calm in Imo State and jubilation in his camp.

Confirming Obiozor’s recovery yesterday, his campaign office in a statement said the seasoned diplomat was fine and had since returned to Owerri to attend to scheduled engagements.

The statement reads, “Prof. George Obiozor, Imo state’s Consensus Candidate for the position of President General of Ohanaeze, is now okay.

“He had some challenges which have been taken care of. He returned to Owerri Sunday evening and will be attending scheduled meetings today (yesterday).”

Also confirming that Obiozor was now okay, a Chieftain of Imeobi Ohanaeze and former Presidential Adviser, Sen. Ben Obi told Daily Sun yesterday he even spoke with him on phone.

He said, “Yes, he is alright now, he just had a kind of exhaustion, but he is okay, I spoke to him this morning.”

Obiozor was said to have been declared a consensus candidate by Imo stakeholders comprising of elders, traditional rulers, women and youths, which was not accepted by other aspirants.

Meanwhile, some commentators on the yesterday’s incident had said that it was noting for anybody could jubilate or campaign with as exhaustion could happen to anybody both young and old.