From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Ahead of the Ohanaeze general election slated for January next year to enthrone a new leadership for the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, aspirants for the post of President General would on Sunday unveil their agenda to the people.

A coalition of Igbo organizations across the globe has concluded arrangements to host a town hall meeting/interactive session between the PG aspirants and Igbo people living in various parts of the world.

The virtual interactive session which will hold via Zoom, Daily Sun gathered, has signed up Prof George Obiozor, Prof Chidi Osuagwu, Dr Joe Nwaorgu, Dr Chris Asoluka, and Chief Goddy Uwazurike.

By Ohanaeze constitution, it is the turn of Imo State to present the next President-General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation.

Therefore, around January 10, 2021, delegates across the seven Igbo speaking States of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, Anioma in Delta, and Ikwerre in Rivers will democratically elect new leaders for the Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Austin Okeke and Gideon Adikwuru, who represent the Coalition of Igbo Organizations, in a statement said that the challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic had necessitated the use of the virtual platform to hold such a crucial session for Igbo across the world.

They said: “Zoom provides us an alternative to reach out to Igbo across the globe. With the online meeting, Ndigbo in the diaspora and in Nigeria will be able to connect to hear directly from these aspirants.

“The Igbo Nation has its principles built on democratic republicanism; therefore, making it one of the oldest democracies in the world.

“The virtual meeting traverses the borders of Nigeria such that Igbo in China, UK, America, Ghana, South Africa or even Alaba Market can watch in real time”.

The meeting affords the aspirants, all accomplished men who have succeeded across several fields from academia to business; to market themselves.