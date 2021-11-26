From Magnus Eze, Enugu

United Kingdom and Northern Ireland chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has made history with the election of first female president of the socio-cultural cum political body.

Aqueen Ibeto, who hails from Enugu State, emerged winner in an election held last Saturday.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

She took over from Nnanna Igwe from Ebonyi State. The outgone president, Igwe in a communication to the National Secretary of Ohanaeze, Okey Emuchay, said: “I am very pleased to inform you that Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Kingdom and Northern Ireland held a successful, free and fair election on 20/1/21.

“I can confirm that Ibeto was overwhelmingly elected and sworn-in as the new Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Kingdom and Northern Ireland president.

“Please accord her and her executive team all the necessary recognition and acceptance in the discharge of their duties.”

I wish to congratulate the new President, Ibeto and her new executive officers and pray for a successful tenure of office.

Reacting to the development, the national scribe congratulated the new leadership and promised to covey it to the President General, George Obiozor.

“Kindly convey our congratulations to the new president. Our hope is that other diaspora chapters will emulate what you have done,” Emuchay stated.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .