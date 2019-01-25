From Raphael Ede, Enugu

rising from a well-attended meeting, Igbo highest decision-making body, Imeobi Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday, endorsed the presidential aspiration of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Peter Obi.

In a communique after a meeting, Ohanaeze explained the rationale behind its endorsement in a communique, after its meeting in Enugu.

In the communique, signed by the President General, Chief Nnia Nwodo, Ohanaeze said the endorsement is in its collective search for a polity that is just, egalitarian and inclusive.

“The Imeobi Ohaneze Ndigbo met at the Nike Lake Hotel, Enugu, to further deliberate on the future of Ndigbo in the chequered history of a beleaguered country.

“After a critical and dispassionate appraisal of the issues and the visible fault lines in our polity, including the analysis of the election manifestos of the various contesting parties, especially with regards to the restructuring of the federation and continued relevance of our people in the Nigerian geo-political space, the meeting resolved as follows: Ohanaeze notes particularly that a major political party, the PDP, by the nomination of our son, Obi, as the vice presidential candidate, has given Ndigbo an opportunity for inclusivity. Ndigbo must seize the moment. The presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku, has made an avowed commitment to restructuring of the Federation and reconfirmed same during his recent visit to the United States…

“In consideration of the above and other relevant existential factors pertaining to the treatment of the Igbo in our polity, the Imeobi Ohanaeze, therefore, ratifies the decision reached at the Ohanaeze National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held in Enugu, on Tuesday, to adopt the Atiku Abubakar/ Peter Obi ticket in the 2019 presidential election. Imeobi therefore, endorses and embraces fully, this ticket without equivocation, especially with regards to the position of Ndigbo at the Awka Declaration, which insisted on a complete restructuring of the Nigerian polity.

“Ohanaeze urges Ndigbo to see their PVCs as their most potent tool to ensure a restructured polity and for a better society.

“The meeting further called on the international community to help to ensure a free and credible 2019 elections in Nigeria; and finally, Ohanaeze urges all Igbo to come out and vote and to protect their votes.”

Buhari begs Ndigbo: Vote APC, you won’t be forgotten

From Magnus Eze, Enugu

President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to the people of South East to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC), assuring them that they would not be forgotten.

Speaking to party supporters at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, Enugu State, yesterday, during his campaign stopover, the president said he would ensure that the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail line, which passes through Enugu was approved by the Federal Executive Council.

He said his administration delivered substantially on its 2015 campaign promises but asked for patience and understanding.

“I’m doing my best in the fight against corruption,” he said but blamed the nation’s legal system for the slowness, which has led to his being branded ‘Baba Go Slow’. “I am asking for your sympathy and understanding.”

National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, warned supporters to be watchful as the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was merely crying wolf about plot to rig the elections.

He lashed out at former President Olusegun Obasanjo, saying that he had never won election in his polling booth.

He claimed that elections were usually cancelled in Obasanjo’s polling unit anytime it was seen that he was about losing there.

He applauded the APC governorship candidate, Senator Ayogu Eze, noting that he has shown capacity for leadership: “As the National Chairman, I’ve come to Enugu and seen with my eyes. Mr. President, we trust and believe that he can comfortably win Enugu State.”

Former Senate president, Chief Ken Nnamani, described Buhari as a man of impeccable integrity and sound character.

He urged Ndigbo to vote APC and reconnect with mainstream politics instead of being in opposition.

He said: “APC is on a winning spree, it won in 2015 and it shall win again. We should be part of the Federal Government and not complain of marginalisation. We should be inside.”

Eze asked the president not to believe anybody assuring that he would give him 30 per cent of votes of the state.

He said: “We will vote APC all through because you need the National Assembly members that will support your government, pass your bills and your budget to continue your good work.

“With that, the NASS can’t hold you hostage again even though you have achieved a lot.

“We know that Enugu is comprehensively APC, Nigeria is moving in one direction and Enugu wants to be part of it.”