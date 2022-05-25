From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

No fewer than four youth and women groups across ethnic and religious divide, and Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter, have endorsed the aspiration of the only female presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Barr Uju-Kennedy Ohanenye.

The group comprising Women and Youth Movement of Nigeria, All Muslim Youth Assembly, and the National Youth Liberation for Good Governance, also promised to mobilise support for the female aspirant, describing her as the aspirant to make the difference.

While making the endorsement in Abuja, the Secretary General of the FCT Ohanaeze, Promise Ihezie, urged Ohanaeze not to entertain any fear of winning the President once she picks the ticket of the ruling party.

“Igbos in the FCT, numbering over 1.7 million voters will give you our votes. Let me inform you that Igbos constitute 70 per cent of the entire registered voters in the FCT, Abuja. I assure you that we will mobilise them to give you the bulk percentage of their votes,” Ihezie assured the female aspirant.

Similarly, the representatives of the youth and women groups also assured the aspirant that with their segments constituting greater percentage of the voting population, victory is sure for her.

Earlier, Ohanenye, addressing the visitors, said: “Let me start by commending President, Muhammadu Buhari for series of giant strides towards repositioning our socio-economic growth as a nation. I will only build on the legacies which Mr. President will leave behind by next year

“A School Proprietress for more than a decade, I will put education on the front burner while scholarships will be given to children from indigent home from primary to Tertiary levels

“After operating in the private sector for more than two decades, I understand the Challenges of Nigeria better. After 40 years of male dominance, there is need for a paradigm shift. Women have performed creditably well at various levels of governance but we need to step up the game. Nigeria is presently in need of of Holistic turn around especially in the area of security, safety and other critical sectors,” she said.

Unfolding her road map, she said; “Massive infrastructural development. Attract foreign investors to rejig our economy, design and implement a blue print towards creating jobs and skill acquisition for our teeming youths, and tackle insecurity, insurgence and other forms of civil unrest across the country.

Others include; “to step up the involvement of more Women in governance, revive the nation’s critical sectors such as education, power, agriculture, mines and steel, science and technology, harness the potentials of the less privileged to add value to national growth.”