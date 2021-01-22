From Magnus Eze, Enugu

A group of Igbo professionals, Kwado Ndigbo Forum (KNF), has charged the president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, George Obiozor, to focus primarily on restructuring of the country and actualisation of a Nigerian President of South East extraction in 2023.

The group also urged the new Ohanaeze leadership not to gloss over the current existential threat faced by the Igbo which, according to them, has ruptured home land security of the people.

Co-convener of KNF, Dr. Laz Eze, in a statement, further urged the apex Igbo body to reach out to other ethnic nationalities, especially the Middle Belt and Southern parts of the country, in pursuing the two critical goals.

“As former diplomats, we believe the new PG and Secretary will listen to concerns on the current structure and operations of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and make deliberate efforts to address them.

“We are optimistic that under the new leadership, Ohanaeze Ndigbo would demonstrate wisdom and courage, work with all and for all well-meaning Ndigbo and our well-wishers in protecting Alaigbo from existential threats.

“We enjoin the new leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to mobilise the support of other Nigerians to elect a president of Nigeria of South East extraction in 2023.

“Prof. Obiozor should also sustain the active leadership role of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the national push for the restructuring of Nigeria, and secure the buy-in of more socio-cultural groups, including the Arewa Consultative Forum,” the group stated.