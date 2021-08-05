From Jude Chinedu and Francis Amedu, Enugu

Demian Okafor has been elected as the National Leader of the youth wing of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide.

Okafor who hails from Ebonyi State defeated 3 other contestants to emerge in the election which was conducted in Enugu yesterday.

The election which was keenly contested started with accreditation of delegates from the seven Igbo speaking states of Abia, Anambra, Delta, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo and Rivers states.

Meanwhile, Arthur Obiora who was elected as the youth leader in 2018 has accused Ohanaeze leadership for breaching the constitution of the organization by conducting fresh election while his tenure has not elapsed.

“I was elected in 2018 for a 4-year term which means the next election should be conducted 2022. Unfortunately, the leadership is conducting a fresh election today while our tenure is yet to elapse.

“There is also a court injunction stoping Ohanaeze from conducting today’s election but they failed to adhere to the court injunction.”

While speaking with journalists shortly after the election, the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, Alex Ogbonnia, who charged the new youth leadership to discharge their duties diligently, urged them to support Ohanaeze national leadership in moving the Igbo nation forward

On the accusation of breaching the constitution, Ogbonnia said he was not aware of any court injunction restraining Ohanaeze from conducting the youth election.

“As far as I am concerned, the previous leadership came into power during the Nnia Nwodo led administration and once a new leadership emerged, we must elect new youth council to work with new national leadership and that has been our custom in Ohanaeze.

“Nnia Nwodo’s tenure had 2 wings; the women and the youth wing. As Nwodo’s tenure ended, do you still want the new leadership to continue with the old wings? The new leadership must develop new wings, that’s the constitution of Ohanaeze.”

