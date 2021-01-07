From Ogbonnaya Ndukwe, Aba

As the election of new leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo draws near, Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has described the apex Igbo body as the strongest and most effective group fighting and working towards the emancipation and enhancement of Igbo growth and development.

This comes as elder statesman, Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has solicited the support of the governor for the election of Prof. George Obiozo as President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo.

Ikpeazu spoke when Inwanyanwu led the campaign team of Obiozo from Imo State to Abia Government Lodge in Aba to intimate the governor of the desire of his people and other well-meaning individuals and groups across the South East to support the candidacy of the former ambassador of Nigeria to the U.S.

The governor said .Ohaneze needed a strong leadership to carry out its responsibilities to Ndigbo both at home and in the diaspora. He commended Iwuanyanwu for spearheading the realisation of the dream, noting that with his pedigree as a an internationally acclaimed diplomat and versatility in matters affecting Igbo both at home and in the diaspora, Obiozor was qualified to vie for the position and wished him well.

Iwuanyanwu said Igbo were in need of a united force to enable them pursue the agenda of reaching out to leaders in other zones of the federation for the realisation of a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction, as well as help stem the marginalisation of the people by the nation’s leadership.