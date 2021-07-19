From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Igbo leaders in the United Kingdom have demanded immediate and unconditional release of leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, currently in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja.

The group which also flayed the rendition of Kanu, a British citizen to Nigeria for trial, also demanded that he should be paid full compensation for kidnap, torture, rendition and illegal detention.

They further called on the international community to impose economic and other diplomatic sanctions on the Nigerian government including its principal officers for their blatant human rights breaches, violations, corruption and acts of genocide against Nigerians, if adequate and acceptable correctional measures were not implemented within a reasonable timeframe.

Text of a press conference in UK by President, Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo, UK Dr Nnanna Igwe, Coordinator, Congress of Igbo Leaders (CIL) UK, Obi Okoli, Leader, Council of Igbo Community (CIC) UK, Alex Coker Ezemakam and Chairman, Ogbako Ndi Igbo, UK, Dr Jude Eze, also read: “We are united in our condemnation and rejection of the security status quo in Igboland and Nigeria.

“We demand of the Federal Government an immediate withdrawal of its deadly troops from the South East region of Nigeria.

“We ask that they put a stop to the senseless killings of Nigerian Christians including Igbo youths. There is no justification whatsoever for this mindless madness. Consequently, we view continued slaughtering of Igbo youths as a disguised attempt at ethnic cleansing; the youths are the future. And ours cannot be wasted.

“We request the Federal Government to take urgent remedial steps to institute a comprehensive national dialogue, aimed primarily at resolving the apparent imbalances and injustices within the polity. It’s our considered thought that the lopsided federal systems and structure if unresolved and quickly too, could feed more civil unrest and erode confidence in politicians.

“We fully and wholeheartedly support the clarion calls for a truthful restructuring of the country to a functional fiscal federalism with meaningful political and economic powers devolved to the regions,” the group stated.

The coalition said it was mobilising for the ‘London mega 2 peaceful rally’ slated for Saturday, July 24, at London UK Trafalgar Square, to call for Kanu’s release and push for a stop to genocide in the South East of Nigeria.

President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo UK and Ireland, stated that there would be visits to the British Parliament, No 10 Downing Street; the United States Embassy, Nigerian High Commission and the Commonwealth headquarters, London.

