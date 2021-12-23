From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has congratulated the Chairman of the South East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi, for taking the lead in launching the South East Security outfit, Ebube Agu, in Ebonyi State.

President General of Ohanaeze Prof George Obiozor, in a statement Thursday commended Umahi for his courage and open commitment for the security of lives and property of the people of the South East region and Ebonyi in particular.

The statement, which was signed by the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, Mr Chiedozie Ogbonnia, noted that Umahi’s action was in line with the directive of the Ohanaeze president to all the Governors of the region to ensure they launch Ebubeagu in their respective states before the end of the year.

Obiozor, while congratulating Governor Umahi for his exemplary leadership, further called on other governors of the region to begin to roll out their Ebube Agu outfits without further delay.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide salutes Chief David Umahi, Governor of Ebonyi State and the Chairman, South East Governors’ Forum, on his jinx breaking launching of Ebubeagu, Ebonyi State Command on Wednesday, December 22.

‘Ohanaeze Ndigbo has maintained that security is a collective responsibility; a security architecture that is delinked with the people cannot identify criminal elements among the people. The Ebubeagu security outfit has a direct link with the families, hamlets, villages, town union executives and the traditional rulers of all the communities within the jurisdiction.

‘The security consciousness and network of the above levels of Igbo community administration makes Ebubeagu very unique and imperative.

‘Ohanaeze Ndigbo commends Governor Umahi for his courage, assertiveness, vision and granite commitment and determination to take Ebonyi State to the next level.

‘The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ambassador Professor George Obiozor, in his Christmas and New Year Message to Ndigbo at Owerri on December 17, 2021, had called upon “the South East Governors to keep to their promise by rolling out the Ebubeagu security outfit before December 31, 2021.’

He added that ‘this will go a long way to enhance security situation in the South East.’