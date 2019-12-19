Magnus Eze, Enugu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has cautioned the Federal Government against plan to throw the nation’s borders open to holders of African passports without visas.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo also criticised the belligerent approach by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to the actualisation of a sovereign state of Biafra saying it created a bad public image for the self-determination group.

The group, at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Enugu, yesterday, rejected the new visa free immigration policy for holders of African passports as such unchecked and unregulated influx of foreigners into the country would aggravate the security challenges in the country.

Ohanaeze, in a communiqué, said the policy which was announced by President Muhamadu Buhari in Egypt recently could give credence to the suspicion that the Federal Government was bent on implementing the RUGA programme and also invariably give a particular ethnic group undue advantage in subsequent elections in the country.

It queried the reason the Federal Government would take such a critical decision without any corresponding offer to Nigerians by other african states.

The organisation also condemned the selective siting of military universities and higher institutions in recent months in the north to the total neglect of the southern Nigeria. Ohanaeze said the warped decision was synonymous with the blatant and insensitive decision of the present administration to have people from a particular ethnic group and religion as heads of security forces and agencies notwithstanding their ages and the fact that they should have been retired to give way to younger officers. It observed that this action of the Federal Government negated the constitutional provisions of the country that makes it mandatory for equitable representation and siting of amenities in all regions of the country in line with the federal character principle.