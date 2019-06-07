Magnus Eze, Enugu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has slammed the Federal Government over its inability to deal with the festering security situation.

Ohanaeze also decried the purported ongoing negotiation between government and Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, to allegedly release N100 billion grant to them; due to the increasing security threats.

President General of the organisation, Chief Nnia Nwodo, disclosed these after the monthly meeting of the National Executive Committee of Ohanaeze in Enugu, yesterday.

The apex Igbo body bemoaned the spate of insecurity such as killings, kidnappings and different forms of banditry in the country in the last few months.

Nwodo regretted that, in parts of the Middle Belt, militant herdsmen have continued to kill, maim and destabilise Christian areas, with very little containment by the national security forces.

“What is most disturbing is that very few arrests, seizures of arms or prosecution have been made in all these instances by our national security forces and the impression is created that their activities have the encouragement, sanction and acquiescence of our national security,” he stated.

The body noted that colossal ransoms are paid, daily, to kidnappers, by citizens in the South East and South West; while many held captive were killed by bandits, making it impossible for locals to freely move about.

“Why on earth these gun-totting militants should be protected financially and insulated from criminal prosecution whilst IPOB, an armless group is proscribed and categorised as dangerous to national security bugs our imagination,” he stated.

Ohanaeze also observed, with regret, the large presence of local and international mining companies which operated without license, and noted that they occupy parts of the northern region and engage in continuous illegal mining of the nation’s mineral resources.

The body restated that restructuring is the only lasting solution to the myriad of crises bedevilling the nation, noting that the country is on a precipice.