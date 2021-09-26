By Christy Anyanwu

Ohaneze Ndigbo, Lagos, during the week unveiled the maiden edition of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos International Beauty Pageant.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos to announce the pageant, President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo of Lagos, Chief Solomon Ogbonna said the pageant is being organised to empower the girl child, by giving her a leverage to succeed in her field of endeavour, and to generally project and promote the beauty and character of the Igbo woman to the international audience.

Participation is open to any beautiful girl between ages 18 to 25 and exclusively for Igbo girls within Nigeria and overseas. “The would be queen should know the rudiments expected of an Igbo lady and serve as an ambassador for the Igbo sociocultural group.

The queen would go home with a brand new car and N1.5 million. The 1st runner up will get N1million; second runner up will get N700,000 while third runner up will receive N500,000 cash prize. He said that registration for the contest had commenced.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.