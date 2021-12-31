From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The traditional ruler of Eziama Ntigha, in Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area of Abia State, and chairman of the state’s Traditional Rulers’ Council, Eze Joseph Nwabekee, commemorated his 70th birthday and 22 years on the throne on December 21, 2021.

It was a roll call of who is who, while the Ohanaeze Ndigbo had a ‘Grade A’ representation with its secretary-general, Amb. Okey Emuchay, standing in for the president-general, George Obiozor.

Emuchay, in a short speech at the event, said the apex Igbo body was represented at the highest level because of the support it has been getting from the traditional ruler.

He recalled that the monarch attended Ohanaeze’s general election in Owerri, Imo State, on January 10, 2021, and had since then not missed any event organized by the body for which he was invited.

“The traditional ruler was in Owerri during the Ohanaeze general election and he participated actively. Eze Nwabekee had not missed any event organised by Ohanaeze for which he was invited,” he said.

Emuchay said it was, therefore, not out of place for Ohanaeze to identify with such a monarch and stated that the apex Igbo group would continue to support him in all his endeavours.

Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Chinedum Orji, who was given a chieftaincy title at the occasion, described the celebrant as a consummate monarch.

He commended Eze Nwabekee for the able way he has piloted the affairs of the traditional institution in Abia since he became chairman of Abia State’s council of traditional rulers.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Eze Nwabekee, in an interview, said he felt on top of the world by the honour done him by Ohanaeze. He said when he was giving his little support to the group, he never knew it was being positively recorded for him.

“It feels very good to be 70 and I give all the glory to God because, without Him, we cannot do anything. Every day in our lives is dedicated to Almighty God. For one to be a day older, it’s God’s doing. So, I’m thankful to God.

“Having gone through the traditional institution for 22 years, it’s God’s doing too. It has not been easy to lead a family, not alone to lead a community. God has been moving me forward, I was the chairman of Isiala Ngwa North traditional rulers’ council for six years, that is, I was in charge of up to 17 communities, and now I have gone to the state, controlling 734 traditional rulers and autonomous communities. So, all I’m saying is that the title they gave me here is Ezeamara, which translates to ‘The king full of God’s Grace.’ It is the grace of God that is sustaining all my activities. And I feel good celebrating this 22 years on the throne.”

The celebrant said he was elated by Ohanaeze’s presence at the event: “I feel great that Ohanaeze Ndigbo was duly represented at the event. Ohanaeze Ndigbo is the body taking care of the problems of Ndigbo and it behoves on all of us to support them. Because, if you don’t support your own, your own will not excel. So, as a traditional ruler, it is incumbent on me that I should support Ohanaeze in anything they are doing that is good. When they were doing their election, I was the first person to be on the line during the election of the president general and during that of the secretary general, I was the first person too”.

Drumming support for the apex Igbo body, he stated that it was foolhardy for any Igbo to work against the organisation.

He said: “The kidney or liver in one’s body are very vital organs for one to live and it will be dangerous for one to start attacking and destroying them. So, if you go to the North and West, they have their apex bodies and they support them. If Ohanaeze gets the support they need from us, they will be stronger and handle whatever challenges before them. Having said that, I am very happy the way they came out to support me during the event, I cannot thank them enough.”

Moving forward, the traditional ruler stated that he will continue to guide and advise those under him. “Anybody at 70 should no longer be struggling much about money and other material things. He should now look unto God and if there are people he should take care of, he should do that, give them good advice, guide them and direct them for the good of the state. That’s the major thing I hope to be doing and also support the government in power in their activities because as a traditional ruler, it’s imperative I should support our government so that they can achieve their desired goals.

“Again, there was something I started about 18 years back, and that is giving wrappers to over 500 widows every 1st January without publicizing it and that I will like to continue because it was my own promise to God,” he said.