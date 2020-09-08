Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Elders in council of the Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has rejected the Water Resources Bill clamoured by some members of the National Assembly.

Chairman of the elders council, chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu while briefing Daily Sun in Owerri noted that the bill was rejected by the elders because they claimed it tend to give the Federal government more powers over the federation units.

The elders however said what the country needs now is restructuring rather than allotting more powers to the Federal Government.

He said “the council of elders, Ohaneze Ndigbo after due consultation are opposed strongly to the Water Resources Bill,we call on the National Assembly not to approve it , because we are not going to accept it.

“What we are asking for is restructuring, why should we give federal government more powers, we believe it is not done in good fate, Igbos believe in one Nigeria, with what is happening, some people do not like one Nigeria, they are trying to create problem, we a federation of people of different tribes.” Iwuanyanwu said.

Meanwhile, a youth group, Coalition of South East Youth Leaders(COSEYL) has also kicked against the reintroduction of the Water Resource Bill at the National Assembly.

In a press statement by the President General and the Secretary General respectively, Goodluck Ibem and Kanice Igwe, it described the bill as obnoxious one purportedly spearheaded by few members of the nineth assembky.

According to the statement which reads “Without the merest of displeasure, we condemn, in its entirety, an attempt by certain vested interests within the presidency in cahoots with certain members of our National Assembly, to push through an obnoxious bill reintroduced in our ninth assembly by a clique of land hungry grabbers.

“The Coalition regrets to state categorically that the bill was first introduced to the National Assembly in 2017/18 during the eighth assembly. Upon introduction by its sponsor(s), however, the divisive bill set southern and northern lawmakers on collision course whereupon heated arguments along regional lines tore the house apart. After hearings and readings, the said bill could not get concurrence at the senate, however.”

The youth group said rather than persist on sponsoring of such bill, it should concentrate on other important ones concluded but waiting for an executive or presidential assent.