Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Elder–in-council of the Igbo socio cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has rejected the Water Resources Bill being clamoured by some members of the National Assembly.

Chairman of the elders’ council, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, while briefing Daily Sun in Owerri, said the bill was rejected because it will give the Federal government more powers over the federation units.

The elders, however, said what the country needs now is restructuring rather than allotting more powers to the Federal Government.

He said: “Council of elders, Ohanaeze Ndigbo after due consultations is opposed strongly to the Water Resources Bill, we call on the National Assembly not to approve it because we are not going to accept it.

“What we are asking for is restructuring, why should we give the Federal Government more powers, we believe it is not done in good fate, the Igbo believe in one Nigeria, with what is happening, some people do not like one Nigeria, they are trying to create problem,” Iwuanyanwu said.

Meanwhile, a youth group, Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has also kicked against the reintroduction of the bill.

In a statement by the President General and the Secretary General respectively, Goodluck Ibem and Kanice Igwe, the group described the bill as obnoxious one purportedly spearheaded by few members of the Ninth Assembly.

“We condemn, in its entirety, it is an attempt by certain vested interests within the presidency in cahoots with certain members of our National Assembly, to push through an obnoxious bill reintroduced in our Ninth Assembly by a clique of land hungry grabbers,” the group said in the statement.

The youth group said rather than persist on sponsoring of such bill, National Assembly should concentrate on other important ones concluded but waiting for an executive or presidential assent.