Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Chancellor, Eastern Mandate Union (EMU) and former Vice Chairman NADECO, Dr Arthur Agwuncha Nwankwo is dead.

Nwankwo who was among those that fought against military rule and for the return of democracy in Nigeria died at about 2:00p.m yesterday at the age of 78 at the University Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Enugu.

The late Nwankwo who hailed from Ajali in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State and held many traditional titles, including Ikeogu worked in the propaganda Directorate of Biafra in 1967.

Reacting to his demise yesterday, the President Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Anambra State Chapter, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, described him as a brave man who in his life time stood firm for the Igbo nation.

He said: “It is a great loss to Igbo nation, he was a courageous man. He was a man who stood out for whatever that is Igbo, highly principled and a courageous patriot.

“It is very unfortunate that we should lose such a man at a time the Igbo nation is looking for elders that will put Igbo in the right perspective.

“Arthur was a fighter, a very brave man in the likes of Gani Fawehinmi. A man that did not care whose ox is gored when he is pushing a just cause. Irrespective of his relationship even with the military, Arthur always stood out. He established a newspaper called Outlook which was really outlook, the paper stood out as the voice of the Igbo nation. Is a pity we lost him.”

Also Ozo Chief Oliver Okpala, president of National Association of Igbo Youths said that the death of Chief Arthur Nwankwo is a big calamity to the political landscape and horizon of the Igbo, the Southeast geo-political zone and Nigeria at large.