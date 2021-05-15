By Vera Wisdom-Bassey

The President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State, Chief Solomon Ogbonna, has condemned the report that members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), are planning to invade Lagos State and cause mayhem. He described it as false alarm and urged the citizenry to ignore it.

According to him, “if there is any thing of such, it would first come to my notice. The Ohanaeze Ndigbo is the mouthpiece of the Igbo in the state, Nigeria and those in the diaspora. No other group is recognised to speak for the Igbos.” Ogbonna stated this while briefing journalists in his office in Surulere, Lagos. He expressed anger over such misinformation and said that it was meant to sow seed of discord between Ndigbo and their host, the Yoruba.

He therefore, reiterated the non-violent nature of Ndigbo, stating that Lagos State has the highest concentration of Igbo, and it is regarded as the second home of the Igbo.

The Ohanaeze president further explained that the Igbo couldn’t indulge in any act that will breach the peace, which they have enjoyed over years, and called on those nursing such devilish act to desist from it.