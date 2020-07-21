The Lagos State chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has revealed more facts about the suspension of a former president of the chapter, Chief John Uche, over alleged false accusation that current president of the chapter, Chief Solomon Ogbonna Aguene, presented a forged certificate.

Chairman of the elders’ council of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos, Oliver Akubueze, had, at a recent briefing, announced the decision of the council to expel Uche for accusing Aguene of presenting a forged certificate to become the president of the organisation in Lagos, stressing that the position does not require an academic qualification.

Unfolding more facts about Chief Uche, chieftain of Lagos Ohanaeze, who pleaded anonymity said the general assembly of the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, had on February 24, 2002, affirmed his removal followimg his impeachment by Lagos chapter members when he was chairman.

Acordimg to a document he presented to Daily Sun and signed by then national chairman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Justice Eze Ozobu (retd.) and secretary-general, Prof. Ben Nwabueze, after Uche’s impeachment 19 years ago, the general public was warned that anyone dealing with the impeached president in any capacity connected with the name of Ohanaeze was doing so at his or her own risk.

Ohanaeze also warned that an organisation called Ohanaeze Business Forum International, which operated under the watch of the impeached president as well as its officials were unknown to the parent body of Ohanaeze.

The decision of the national body followed recommendation by the Mkpuke Committee of Ohanaeze, which had a mandate to reconcile the impeached president with the executive council of the Lagos chapter.

Among the notable figures in the committee were Chief MCK Ajuluchukwu, Chief Silas Ilo, Chief Onyenso Nwachukwu, Chief John Nnia Nwodo and Phillip Umeadi (SAN) who chaired the committee.

The committee’s recommendation dated August 3, 2001, signed by Philip Umeadi (SAN) and MCK Ajuluchukwu read in part: “In conclusion, Ohanaeze should unequivocally, hold that John Uche stands impeached and removed as a functionary of Ohanaeze Lagos State either as president or chairman and this must be publicised as broadly as possible.”