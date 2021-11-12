From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide yesterday lauded the President Muhammmadu Buhari-led federal government for giving consideration to political solution for the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu and the Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho).

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN), had in a chat with newsmen in Abuja on security challenges arising from the issues of Kanu and Igboho, indicated that the federal government could go to any length to resolve the security challenges in the country including political solutions.

“The federal government has been using the amnesty policy to tackle some security challenges in the country and as such, the possibility of a political solution cannot be ruled out,” adding that “as far as security situation is concerned and as far as governance and this administration is concerned, you cannot rule out all possibilities.”

Ohanaeze in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Alex Ogbonnia said the President General of the group, Professor George Obiozor, had on several occasions advised the Federal Government to learn a lesson from history by not fighting an unwinnable war against nationalism but seek possible peaceful options that are the only solution that guarantees national unity and peaceful co-existence.

“In a diverse multiethnic society such as Nigeria, issues of alienation, marginalization, agitations and inter-ethnic conflicts must of necessity arise. It is very appropriate that dialogue and other forms of conflict resolution mechanisms are spontaneously activated to address such issues as they arise.”

Ohanaeze stressed that the enthusiasm of Malami on the option of political solution to the security challenges in Nigeria reflected the views of the Igbo apex socio-cultural organization that Igbo nation was not at war with Nigeria and has nothing pending before any institutional authority that demands a separate existence from Nigeria.

“The common Igbo refrain is equity and justice. Therefore, it is hoped that political solution to the current security challenges will go a long way in sustaining the corporate existence of Nigeria.

“While commending Malami for the anticipated courage, insight and deep reflection, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo maintains that the ability to resolve the current security challenges in the country will place President Muhammadu Buhari on the right side of history.”

