By Brown Chimezie

The youth wing of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has commended some Igbo politicians for stepping out to declare interest for the 2023 Presidential race.

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State and Senator Orji Uzor Kalu have made public their interest. They are both of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator Anyim Pius Anyim of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has also declared his interest.

A statement by the President-General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, said the move by South-East politicians was cheering. He, however, urged them not to go to sleep.

“It is not enough to declare interest; they must follow it up with consultations across the country. All those who have declared interest should immediately step up consultation efforts.”

Okwu, however, urged Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to boldly join the presidential race.

He said “We see Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State as one of the best hands we have for the presidency in 2023.

“Ugwuanyi’s peaceful disposition is the kind of thing Nigeria needs now; so, we are urging him to join the race now. He has the capacity to unite all the aggrieved sections of the country and restore normalcy.

“We are also asking others like Peter Obi, George Moghalu, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, Senator Chris Ngige, Geofrey Onyeama, among others to declare their interest.

“Ndigbo must show their willingness and readiness to present themselves for that office. This is not a time to go and sleep.”

“For the umpteenth time, we are saying that it is the turn of Ndigbo to occupy the presidential seat in 2023 and for that reason, people like Bola Tinubu should jettison their ambition. He should throw his support behind an Igbo man if indeed he means well for Nugeria,” Okwu added.