From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Former Nigerian Ambassador to the United States of America (USA) and leading contender for the position of Ohanaeze Ndigbo President General in the January 2021 election, Prof. George Obiozor, has said that the letter purportedly written by the Fulani socio-cultural group, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hotore, backing his nomination to lead the apex Igbo group, was ‘super fake”.

Obiozor, who was Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), said the letter was carefully churned out by his detractors to cast doubts over the leadership selection process of Ohanaeze, by suggesting that it was manipulated by the Fulani group.

He said no such letter was written by Miyetti Allah Kautal Hotore or any other group of the Fulani ethnic group.

He also described those behind the fake letter as “Pharaohs that don’t know Joseph”.

Obiozor, who was Nigeria’s ambassador to Israel, from 1999 to 2003, also served as High Commissioner to Cyprus and holds a pedigree many believe is not matched by other contestants for the Ohanaeze leadership.

Leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo rotates among all Igbo states and now berths in Imo State where different interest groups are up in arms against the choice of Obiozor by the Imo people who see him as most suited for the assignment given his national and international exposure and network.

Obiozor further said that, “anyone who has known me in the past 30-40 years, read any of my books, newspaper articles or television interviews will conclude as many have acknowledged that this concocted letter is a super fake in both expression; subject matter and contents.”

He also expressed gratitude to Imo State Ohaneze Ndigbo, elders, traditional rulers, youths and all Imo stakeholders for choosing him as their consensus candidate.