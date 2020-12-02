Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Nnia Nwodo, yesterday, said the leadership of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation is not for sale.

He also said nobody could manipulate the choice of Ndigbo and the outcome of the forthcoming Ohanaeze leadership election.

Nwodo described as ‘fallacious and spurious’ a letter purported to have been written by Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, a Fulani socio-cultural organisation, to him, in which the organisation congratulated him (Nwodo) for his able leadership of Ohanaeze and enjoined him to ensure George Obiozor from Imo State emerged as his successor.

He debunked the letter, saying it was “despicable and malicious, half-baked smear campaign.”

The said letter, which had gone viral in the social media, had claimed that discussions with Governor Hope Uzodinma indicated that Obiozor would protect the interest of the Fulani as president general, and as a recompense for Nwodo’s expected role in making it happen, they had forwarded his name to the presidency for an appointment.

Questioning the insult and impudence, Nwodo in a statement by his Special Adviser Media, Emeka Attamah, said: “If not for the currency the letter has gained having gone viral in the social media, one would’ve ignored it as a laughable piece of junk fit for the trash can, but this time it is a joke gone too far, the discerning public having known the image and integrity of Nwodo, who has had a successful and unblemished public service career as a two-time minister and president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“The vexatious letter was dated far back in August and Nwodo’s attention was drawn to it only yesterday in the social media. He never saw it before then as none was sent to him.

“The home address written on the letter suggests that Nwodo’s house is at Golf Estate whereas all those who know him know he has never lived there, thereby casting a lot of doubt over the authenticity of the letter.

“It is either that the official letterhead of Miyetti Allah was stolen or cloned and used by the purveyor of the letter without the knowledge of the Fulani group, or if the signature of the national secretary of Miyetti on the letter is real, then there is an inexplicable ploy by some people to interfere in the election of the incoming leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“Nwodo has never and will never attend any meeting where the people of Imo State will determine who their flag bearer will be, and Ohanaeze will conduct election for those who indicate interest and purchase the form for it.

“Nwodo has a pedigree he is proud of and is desirous of protecting. He has made a name for himself through dint of hard work, sagacious social interactions and unequalled intellectual and transparent service and leadership.

“It is, therefore, preposterous for anybody to imagine, believe or imply that Nwodo requires the recommendation of any socio-cultural group for him to be considered for an appointment in Nigeria. That alone should bring out clearly the absurdity, incongruity and absolute imbecility of the badly conceived and baseless letter.

“If, perchance, this is the evil machination of any would-be aspirant or a group with vested interest, then, it has certainly backfired and is of no effect.”

He called on the public to discountenance the letter and see it as the pitiable handiwork of unsuccessful detractors as he (Nwodo) was resolute about leaving behind a viable and people-chosen leadership for Ohanaeze Ndigbo and had sworn to do that unabashed.