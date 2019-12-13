As part of event marking end of the year 2019, Ohanaeze Mekong comprising states in South East Asia which includes Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia, Vietnam and others, recently roll out series of event to celebrate.

According to Eze Ndigbo Mekong, HRH (amb) Uzochukwu Jerome Ezeneche, (Eze Nwatagwuosimiri), the event was organised as a way of thanking God for a successful year and to prepare for challenges ahead in the new year.

In Myanmar, Ohanaeze Myanmer kick started the event by visiting Happy Haven Humanitarian project where they donated to the needy.

In event attended by president Ohanaeze Ndigbo Myanmer, Mr Paul Chibuzor, the Vice President, Ogbu Kelechukwu Emmanuel Treasurer, Engr Kingsly Okafor, the Traditional Prime Minister, Orji Emmanuel, PRO, Ohanaeze and the regional coordinator, Mr Jude Judex the group donated good materials and cash to the inmates of the orphanage.

Later that same day, there was football match between a selected side of the Ohanaeze Myanmer and other Nigerian community.

Highlight of the occasion was a gala night where members of the association and other Nigerians in Myanmar attended in large numbers.

In his address, HRH Ezeneche urges Ndigbo in Mekong to continue to be law-abiding adding that next year; the event would be more colorful.