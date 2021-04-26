By Wilfred Eya, Sunday Ani and Chukwudi Nweje

Prominent Nigerians and groups including Ohanaeze, Middle Belt Forum, Coalition of Northern Youth Groups and Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, yesterday, decried the deteriorating security situation in the country.

They all called on the government to immediately halt the situation.

While some said the government has totally lost control of the security situation, others attributed it to lack of capacity and political will by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Ohanaeze, the apex socio-cultural organisation of Ndigbo expressed concern about the security situation , particularly the recent development in the South East.

National Publicity Secretary of the organisation, Alex Chidozie Ogbonna regretted that before now, the South East was the safest zone in Nigeria.

He however said: “But I believe that government would soon be able to halt the situation, We have not been used to this level of insecurity and that is why many are surprised.

“However, several efforts are being made to check insecurity in the country. In the East for instance, Ebubeagu, a security outfit has been launched and bills are being sent to the various state assemblies to back it up with a law/ So, I believe all these would stop with time.”

National Publicity secretary, Middle Belt Forum, Dogo Isuwa, said the government has the capacity to protect lives and property of Nigerian but noted that the armed forces are not given the enabling environment and the kind of cooperation that could enable them carry out their duties.

He warned that unless the government takes steps that would ensure the problems are resolved, there would be no solution. “The issue of tribalism and religion cannot and will never solve the problem,” he added.

President of Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, Yerima Shettima also believes that the government can protect the lives and property of citizens but only needs the will power to do that.

He said: “The government as the strongest institution in the world cannot be said to be overwhelmed by this situation. So, they need the will and determination to do it and I know that they can do it. All we need to do is to support them and boost the morale of the men on ground; once they are down, it means the country is completely down; so we must boost their morale and they must be all out to address this issue once and for all,” he said.

Former President of Aka Ikenga, Chief Goddy Uwazuruike said the administration of President Buhari has failed in its responsibilities and might even be complicit in the ugly development.

He said: “I don’t know the people master-minding the insecurity in the land, but I want to remind people that we lived through the Gen Sani Abacha years and it took the Justice Chukwudifu Oputa Panel to expose who was behind all the insecurity then. As far as I’m concerned, something is happening in this country and it is too bad if the government knows what is happening but prefers to look the other way. Some people are creating a sense of insecurity just for the purpose of creating opportunities for themselves.”

Taking a similar position, the former chairman of the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Dr. Sam Amadi, said the current administration has zero capacity to manage or contain insecurity. He added that the situation has been worsened by President Buhari’s incapacity and lack of presence.

“Only a fool will still believe that the government is still up to the task. The Buhari administration has worsened the insecurity. Before 2015, we never heard of Boko Haram attacking military formations the way they are doing today. This government has zero capacity to manage or contain insecurity, not to talk of overcoming it and it is bad news for everybody. “